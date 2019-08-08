Highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected for the next 7 days. Heat index values reach 105 most days. That puts us close to dangerous levels. Showers and thunderstorms will be the way we cool off. Today we only have a few showers and thunderstorms, tomorrow scattered showers and thunderstorms and Saturday good chances come. Those chances fall off by Monday and then rise back by mid week. By the end of next week temperatures should cool off to the lower 70s and lower 90s