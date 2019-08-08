Fire started in Shred-it truck damages other vehicles at Albany storage facility

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police and fire officials are investigating after a fire that started in a Shred-it truck caused damage to other vehicles at Lake Park Storage Wednesday night, the Albany Police Department (APD) reported.
Police said the call came in just before 6 p.m.
APD told WALB that the fire in the Shred-it truck spread to a small camper and caused heat damage to a white minivan and another larger camper at the storage facility.
No one was injured, police said.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the APD arson investigators and the Albany Fire Department.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Albany Police Department.
