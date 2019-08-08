Dougherty Co. paramedics receive special thanks for saving a grandfather’s life

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After they saved the life of one woman’s grandfather, two Dougherty County paramedics were thanked with a catered meal on Wednesday.
John Anderson and Kaitlin McGahee responded to a call from a man who had chest pain. When they were taking him to the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest, twice.
The team was able to bring him back to responsiveness within 30 seconds.
Anderson said they’re thankful they could give the man more time to spend with his family.
“So, I saw a picture of the patient with his grandchildren. I was raised by my grandfather, so it means a lot for him to be able to see his grandchildren again and for them to have their grandfather. So, it’s pretty special for us,” said Anderson.
The family lives in Athens, but had the meal catered on Wednesday to show their appreciation to the EMS crews.
