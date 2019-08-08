Clear backpack policy back for another year in Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County High School Principal Dr. Karen Hancock discussed the school’s clear backpack policy and how it’s been working for students since it started.
This is the second year students can only bring see-through bags into the classroom.
Hancock said students feel safer knowing what’s in other students’ bags.
“We’ve had a lot of students come up last year, especially individually, say, ‘Oh I’m so glad, I feel better. It’s OK.’ They’ll say they don’t personally like having it but they feel safer about it,” said Hancock.
Hancock said the policy went into effect two years ago.
It was introduced by a committee of parents, staff and students. She says teachers also encourage students to follow the ‘see something say something’ strategy.
