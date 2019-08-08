ABAC welcomes new dean of Arts and Sciences

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students returning to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) next week may see a new, friendly face.
Matthew Anderson has been named the new dean for Arts and Science.
Anderson relocated to Tifton from Pennsylvania. He was the associate dean of curriculum and advising in the school of Arts and Sciences at St. Joseph’s University.
Anderson said he loves South Georgia.
“I am looking to connect with the community, employers and regional players. To connect our students into their offices. I want to build internship opportunities and a build career path for our students and really work to enhance the community and region we live in,” said Anderson.
Anderson said he wants his future students to know he has an open-door policy. He also wants them to get engaged and look out for more opportunities he will be bringing to ABAC.
