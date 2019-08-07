Worth Co. 1 month into T-SPLOST showing up at the register

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County’s T-SPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) has been at the register for one month.
August 1 marked one month since people started paying the 1 cent sales tax at the register.
County leaders said that money would go towards 2020 paving projects, which were recently approved. Portions of about 30 roads are on that projects list.
T-SPLOST funds, along with over a $1 million state grant, will help fuel the over $2 million 2020 roads project.
Some of those roads include portions of Peafowl Road and Pine Forrest Road.
"We actually will see some on the ground effects of it by spring of next year, spring or summer next year when we actually do the paving,” said Worth County Administrator Carl Rowland.
Our records show that 55 percent of voters voted for T-SPLOST back in the spring.
One woman who lives in Worth County has mixed thoughts on T-SPLOST.
“Really, I don’t have a thought one way or another, it’s just something that you gotta accept,” said Worth County resident Alice Osborn.
