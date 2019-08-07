VSU police break barriers at National Night Out event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta State University (VSU) Police Department is looking to break any barriers between the community and law enforcement.
It was a part of VSU’s celebration of National Night Out.
It took place near the corner of Georgia Avenue and Patterson Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event included games, vendors, free food and lots of people.
Last year, they saw about 1,000 people come out.
This year, to top that, they pulled out all the stops.
VSU police shared that they brought out an Army Black Hawk Helicopter from Moody Air Force Base.
Sgt. Heidi Browning with the VSU Police Department said it was so the groups could get to know each other and come together.
“We already have a great community. I never felt like our community was against law-enforcement. This just helps grow our relationship even better. I am so excited. Every year, I get to see the kids get to know an officer and get that relationship," said Browning.
Browning said that law enforcement from all the surrounding communities were invited.
