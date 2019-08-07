Valdosta teen arrested for armed robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, about 4 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1100 block West Magnolia Street in reference to an armed robbery of a person.
Police got the suspect’s description, and he was quickly located and detained without incident.
The victim and witnesses reported a teenager approached the victim with a black handgun and demanded property from the victim. The offender stole cash from the victim and ran away, according to police.
The suspect was identified, and officers recovered the victim’s money. The 15-year-old offender is being held at a regional youth detention center on the charge of armed robbery.
No one was injured during the incident.
“Both the victim and the offender in this case were juveniles, so we are grateful that no one was injured. We are proud for the quick response of our officers, who not only took the offender into custody without incident, but removed a gun from the hands of a 15-year-old juvenile,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
