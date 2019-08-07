Ribbon-cutting held for SWGA’s first 4-year medical school

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Moultrie to celebrate the opening of the first-ever four-year medical college in South Georgia.
The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine’s (PCOM) South Georgia campus sits along Tallokas road in Colquitt County.
Making history, that’s how PCOM officials described Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Hundreds of people filled the room to celebrate the monumental achievement.
Many are eager to see what this inaugural class of students can accomplish within the next four years.
PCOM officials said of the nearly 3,000 applicants, only 55 students were accepted. Of those accepted, 33 percent are South Georgians.
One student, Dallas Green, never thought being able to go to medical school in Moultrie would be possible.
PCOM officials said the campus is equipped with the latest technology, something Green and classmate Xavia Taylor are ready to use.
“It just felt right," Green said. "I’m from here, I’m from the area and I know how much heath care means to people here.”
“The facility is amazing," Taylor said. "All of the different opportunities that we will have just because of the advancement in technology, I believe can only lead to our success.”
Gov. Brian Kemp said having a medical school like PCOM in South Georgia is crucial.
Kemp said he hopes this will enhance the quality and accessibility of health care in rural Georgia.
