Propane truck leak causing shutdown, evacuations in Grady Co.
August 7, 2019 at 12:09 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 12:09 PM

BEACHTON, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia State Patrol is on the scene of a crash on U.S. 319 in Grady County and the highway has been closed.

Grady County officials said a call came in around 10:45 a.m. and say there was a wreck involving a propane tank truck.

Authorities said the tank is leaking.

Officials said multiple first responders are being called out.

Officials said the road is closed and blocked off a half mile out.

Authorities said everyone within a half mile radius of the scene is being evacuated.

Highway 319 Southbound and Northbound lanes are closed at this time at Meridian Road. There is a major traffic accident...

Posted by Thomas County Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

