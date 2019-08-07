Propane truck leak causing shutdown, evacuations in Grady Co.

BEACHTON, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia State Patrol is on the scene of a crash on U.S. 319 in Grady County and the highway has been closed.
Grady County officials said a call came in around 10:45 a.m. and say there was a wreck involving a propane tank truck.
Authorities said the tank is leaking.
Officials said multiple first responders are being called out.
Officials said the road is closed and blocked off a half mile out.
Authorities said everyone within a half mile radius of the scene is being evacuated.
