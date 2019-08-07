People paint police car at Crisp Co. National Night Out

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department (CPD) hosted it’s National Night Out annual event Tuesday.
Everyone in the community was encouraged to come out and see officials break a car or two along with other fun activities.
“We have been involved with National Night Out for several years now. National Night Out is a national organization. They have the event on the first Tuesday of every August,” said Capt. Andrew Roufs with CPD. “The purpose of this event is to work with the community and to show them that we are not just here to be the bad guys or just to enforce the law. We are here to be a part of the community and be helpful. And to show that we are real people and we like to have fun.”
Roufs also said that this is something that allows children in the community to see another side of law enforcement agencies and ask questions.
“Many of the activities we have is one, paint the police car. The car you see behind is going to get painted with hands and it is going to be a fun event. Thankfully, with some washable paint. We are also going to have the fire department is going to show us some safety, what they do to extract someone from a car,” explained Roufs. “The importance of working with the community is, this is a partnership. We cannot do our jobs without the community’s involvement. And again, the objective of National Night Out is to work with the community and interact with the community in a way that is not a negative environment," said Roufs.
Roufs said that this event was solely created to build relationships with the community.
