Moultrie police build relationships with the community at National Night Out

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie police are finding ways to strengthen relationships with people in the community.
Police said it’s simple, they’re connecting with the community on a more personal level by having fun.
Officers said this is a great way to build on those existing relationships because the kids are enjoying the bounce house, eating delicious food and receiving some much-needed school supplies.
The Moultrie Police Department has been a part of National Night Out for more than 10 years.
Lt. Freddie Williams said 90 percent of the school supplies have been donated from people in the community.
Their biggest goal with these events, Williams pointed out, is to minimize the disconnect between police and residents.
“We’ll come together and have a big party," Williams said. "And how I look at it is, it’s a big party with an important purpose and that important purpose is rebuilding that relationship with the community and law enforcement.”
Williams said he’s hoping it’s another successful event and they’re able to meet new families in the area.
Even though the new school year has already begun, Williams pointed out, the vendors will also give out school supplies.
