Mitchell Co. students head back to class

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of new faces walked the halls of Mitchell County Schools.
Mitchell County Primary School's motto this year is "Diving into Learning."
Principal Donna Johnson said one subject they’re focusing on is literacy.
Johnson said it’s crucial for students to enjoy reading at a young age. She said she hopes the excitement for learning on the first day of school carries on to the last day of school.
“It’s exciting to see so many new faces, to see children with excitement on their faces and are eager and ready to learn and we’re ready to give it to them,” said Johnson.
Johnson said they’re committed to being great so their students can be great.
She said they’re implementing new programs to strengthen their students’ social and emotional learning.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.