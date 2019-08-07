Mini heat wave underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat and humidity continues with little relief the next 7 days. This rather benign weather pattern is typical for early August which brings some of the hottest air of the season. Nights remain warm and muggy with lows mid 70s. Days will be very hot and humid as highs reach mid-upper 90s and feels like temperatures top 100-105+.
Rain chances remain low about 30-40% then increase to 50% through the weekend into next week. Despite a return to scattered showers and thunderstorms summer heat and humidity holds.
