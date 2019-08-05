Liberty County teacher arrested on child molestation charges

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Liberty County teacher was arrested on charges of child molestation over the weekend.
Dennis Cooke, 40, is a kindergarten teacher at Taylor’s Creek Elementary. The case is in Long County’s jurisdiction.
The Liberty County School System said they were not involved in this investigation, but will cooperate with the sheriff’s office if asked.
Investigators stress that the charges don’t yet connect to Cooke’s job as a teacher. District leaders say he was set to teach kindergarten at the elementary school again this year. Investigators are looking at all aspects of Cooke’s access to minors, but they have not found any connection to school students.
“The investigators investigated this in connection with the Helen’s Haven folks in Liberty County, so this was going on for several days,” Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said.
“We do have procedures in place. We expect all our teachers to be professional. We want to keep all our children safe,” Liberty County Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry said.
In the statement, the school system says it “is committed to holding all employees to high standards of conduct, and as such, we will continue to maintain excellence in everything.”
A magistrate judge has set bond for Cooke at $200,000 cash or $400,000 property, but he remains in the Liberty County Jail at this point. He’s in Liberty County on a hold for Long County.
Cooke faces four counts of child molestation. He has been placed on administrative leave.
