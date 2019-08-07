Lee Co. marks the first day of school

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday was an exciting day for Lee County students, as they headed back to the classroom for the 2019-20 school year.
Lee County Elementary students and faculty were excited to see each other Wednesday morning after a long summer apart.
Principal Holly Black said she looks forward to the school year, and meeting all her new students.
She encourages parents to be patient in the car lines this week, because traffic is always heavy the first week back to school.
“It is extremely busy on the first day of school, but we have wonderful parents that are cooperative and understanding. We also appreciate our law enforcement helping out with traffic control," Black said.
Parents are also encouraged to leave the house a little earlier this week to make sure they don’t get caught in the traffic.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.