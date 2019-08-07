Kemp: ‘Cut wasteful spending, streamline operations’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp said he wants to keep the state government efficient and effective.
Kemp said he plans to do that by instructing all state government offices to develop proposals that would reduce spending by 4 percent in the amended 2020 fiscal year budget and 6 percent in 2021.
Kemp reminded state officials of his pledge to always put hardworking Georgians first.
“Thanks to years of strong, conservative leadership and pro-growth policies, our state’s economy is thriving," Kemp said. “To secure an even brighter future for our state, we must continue to budget conservatively, spend wisely, and put Georgia taxpayers first. That’s why I have instructed all state government offices to reduce expenditures and streamline operations through proactive leadership. By reducing waste and ending duplication in government, we can keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family."
The Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget issued a letter to all state government offices.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.