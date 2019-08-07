‘It’s not fair on these animals to have to be euthanized to make room for another’: Animal shelter staff want animals dropped off at appropriate shelters

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Animal Shelter staff are urging you to make sure you take lost and found pets to shelters in the county they are found in.
Many animals are being dropped off at the Lee County Animal Shelter, however, the problem is that not all of them are from Lee County.
“They try to bring them here and they’ll tell us a story about where they got it from, either got it from Dougherty County or Americus and because them shelters are full, they think they can just bring it here. But we are a small shelter and we can only accept from Lee County,” explained Jackie Grigg, the Lee County Animal Shelter manager.
Grigg said people dropping off animals from other counties, like Dougherty, Sumter or Terrell, has happened more often in the past almost two months. She said recently, it has been happening several times a week.
Grigg said it can be problematic for the animals and the shelter.
"Overcrowding and right now, we are full of animals and to make room for another animal, it would either have to be adopted or fostered out or, unfortunately, euthanized. And it’s not fair on these animals to have to be euthanized to make room for another animal that’s from another county,” said Grigg.
Grigg said that if a lost pet is turned over to a shelter, it’s likely the owner will search their nearby shelter first for their lost pet, making it even more important to make sure lost and found pets are dropped off at the correct shelter.
There are currently 24 cats and 8 dogs that are ready for adoption at the Lee County Animal Shelter.
