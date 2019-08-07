Georgia Power hosts emergency action plan drills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When dams fail and roads flood, people can’t get to hospitals or shelters.
Now, federal, state and local agencies are learning how to work around this issue in the event of another natural disaster.
One of the biggest issues we would face in Dougherty County if a dam were to fail is the threat of flooding.
The EMA, Georgia Department of Transportation and National Weather Service crews are mapping out paths to take when major roadways and bridges are flooded.
Anyone living in South Georgia within the past two decades knows the dangers of storms and flooding.
“Downstream flooding is a big risk for us because of where Albany sits on the Flint,” said Jenna Chang, the Dougherty County EMA director.
If there’s too much rain, dams in the area may fail. And during the flood of 1994, we saw exactly what can happen when the flood gates open.
“The great difficulties that we have in response is being able to get to all of our residents once that flooding has occurred,” said Chang.
Roads and bridges flood to the point you can no longer cross them and power may be lost shortly after.
“We’re finding out that people are taking preparedness seriously,”Kelly Godsey, with the National Weather Service of Tallahassee, said.
The flood of 1994, the January 2017 storms, October’s Hurricane Michael, and unsure of what this hurricane season may hold, South Georgia EMA directors, the National Weather Service, Georgia Power, the Department of Transportation and agencies across the state and country are coming together to prepare now.
“To ensure that we’re coordinated and while we don’t work together every day, if we needed to come together, we would know exactly what to do,” said Adrienne Tickle, with Georgia Power Media Relations.
On Tuesday, agency leaders ran through scenarios, learned how to communicate with each other and the community if another storm or natural disaster were to happen again.
“We’re here, we work together, we practice on a regular basis to ensure that we can protect the public,” Tickle said.
“We’ve really tried to listen as much as we can to our partner and customers in the public. We’re engaging very much on social media and other forms to get the word out in new and exciting ways to let people know that a storm is coming,” Godsey said.
The crews and even the National Weather Service are all in agreement that social media is the fastest way to communicate.
They’ll put out alerts and information about storms, the severity of them and how to stay safe. They may also use alerts that would automatically show up on your smart phone.
“So, it’s really important for us to get information out early, to get planning out early, to get all of those evacuation orders or whatever protective measures are necessary out to the public as soon as possible, so they have the most time to get ready and follow whatever those protective orders are,” said Chang.
The different agencies communicate constantly throughout the year.
Georgia Power hosts full length emergency action plan drills every five years.
