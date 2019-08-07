Eighth Street Middle School students get back into the groove of school

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday morning, students at Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton were walking from class to class, still trying to figure out their daily schedules.
“My overall goal is I want my students here at Eighth Street Middle School to walk in my door, each and every day, and know that they are loved, they are cared for and I want them to learn something new every single day,” said Language Arts Teacher Allison White.
White said curriculum is very important but she also wants her students to know the value of building relationships.
“I want them to of course learn the curriculum, but also, I want them to learn how to build relationships. I want them to learn how to be a student. I want them to learn how to behave in a classroom,” explained White.
Principal Dr. Chad Stone said their motto is “Better today than yesterday.”
“Our goal this year is to have a growth mindset and to work to increase relationships in our school,” said Stone.
With over 1,000 students, Stone said they will continue to strive and work harder than before so their students can be more successful than before.
“We got an amazing school and our staff has done a great job. So we are going to work real hard to get our Lexile better, which includes reading, increasing our reading. But reading goes with Math, Science and Social Studies and all of our connections,” said Stone.
Stone also set up a system of three schools in one called Dragon, Phoenix and Pegasus. These schools are all in the middle school. It allows students and teachers to remain in the same group throughout the students’ duration at Eighth Street Middle for better relationship building.
Stone said that they now hold each student accountable for their work and their actions.
