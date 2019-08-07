DA: Homerville man given ‘lengthy prison sentence’ for probation violation

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - A Homerville man was given a “lengthy prison sentence” for violating his probation, Dick Perryman, Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney, said in a release.
Jerome Riley Jr., 36, was sentenced to 14 years.
Riley was on probation for four different felony cases, according to Perryman’s office.
Riley was also banished from Clinch County.
Riley was convicted on sale of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, theft by taking, terroristic threats, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement charges, according to the district attorney’s office.
His probation was set through October 2033.
Chief Judge Howard McClain revoked the remainder of Riley’s probation and he is set to serve the remainder in the Georgia prison system.
Riley will be sent to the Georgia Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his time, according to Perryman’s office.
“Jerome Riley, Jr. is a man who had plenty of chances to turn his life around," Perryman said. "Instead of making the choice to abide by the law and the rules of probation, Riley chose to continue his life of crime. Now, Riley is being forced to face the consequences of his actions. Having Jerome Riley, Jr. off the street is a win for the citizens of this community. ADA Jennifer Rue Smith did an excellent job in pursuing this case and law enforcement from the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and the Homerville Police Department did great work in helping put Riley away for a long time.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.