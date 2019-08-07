DA: Homerville man given ‘lengthy prison sentence’ for probation violation

“Jerome Riley, Jr. is a man who had plenty of chances to turn his life around," Perryman said. "Instead of making the choice to abide by the law and the rules of probation, Riley chose to continue his life of crime. Now, Riley is being forced to face the consequences of his actions. Having Jerome Riley, Jr. off the street is a win for the citizens of this community. ADA Jennifer Rue Smith did an excellent job in pursuing this case and law enforcement from the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and the Homerville Police Department did great work in helping put Riley away for a long time.”