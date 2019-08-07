Cougars ready to take off in 2019

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - You can feel the intensity of football Friday night starting to build on every field in South Georgia.
For Calhoun County, it’s no different.
Taking the field and getting ready to defend their tuft on those Friday Nights.
“Just got to work, get in shape and get after it," said junior offensive linemen Da’Corien Hudson. "Getting off the ball every snap and giving it a 100.”
But the Cougars have a new head coach leading the way this season.
Who said they might be short on players, but not on talent.
“We’re going to be a little young," said Calhoun County head football coach Leonard King. "And like always, we’re in that crunch where we’re sharing kids. So, we don’t have a huge poll to pull from, but the ones that we do have are competitive and they are hungry.”
With only a handle full of practices under his belt, these Cougars can feel the intensity he brings to the field and are starting to buy in to what he’s teaching.
“He just wants us to be disciplined and win," said senior runningback Jacquez Wade. "Just go hard on everything we do. Just grind, go hard.”
Over the last 4 seasons, the Cougars have made headway on both sides of the ball.
But this season, they believe their defense will lead the way.
At this point, the defense is always a little more advanced then the offense," said King. "Especially because of the new system. So defensively, we’re going to do what we’ve always done, what people do around here, we’re going to get after you.”
The Cougars plan is to find that first playoff berth since 2014.
Something that the Cougars think will make people believe.
“It would be great," said Wade. "People already look down on us as a football team. People already don’t believe in us. So, it would open a lot of eyes.”
With the season quickly approaching, the Cougars are ready to send a message.
“Look out for us," said Wade. "We coming. We going hard this year. It’s a new team. A new us.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.