Colquitt Co. law enforcement ‘exploring the possibility’ of 1-year-old’s death as heat-related
By WALB News Team | August 7, 2019 at 6:26 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 6:46 PM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.

Coroner Verlyn Brock said Damian Leyva was pronounced dead at the Colquitt County Regional Medical Center emergency room around 8 p.m. Tuesday. He was brought to the hospital by his parents.

Capt. Mike Murfin, a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator, said “we’re exploring the possibility of a heat-related death.”

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information comes in.

