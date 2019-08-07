Colquitt Co. law enforcement ‘exploring the possibility’ of 1-year-old’s death as heat-related

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.
Coroner Verlyn Brock said Damian Leyva was pronounced dead at the Colquitt County Regional Medical Center emergency room around 8 p.m. Tuesday. He was brought to the hospital by his parents.
Capt. Mike Murfin, a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator, said “we’re exploring the possibility of a heat-related death.”
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information comes in.
