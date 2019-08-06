Worth Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on complaint filed against him

Worth County School District Superintendent Bill Settle (Source: Bill Settle)
By Krista Monk | August 5, 2019 at 9:49 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 10:20 PM

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Schools Superintendent Bill Settle has issued a statement following the decision made by the State Professional Standards Commission (PSC) determining there was "no probable cause on either count” of the ethics complaint filed by Harley Calhoun, the former Worth County High School principal.

Following the complaint, the PSC determined there was no need to go forward with the complaint based on its findings.

“It is regretful that some local news outlets made this whole situation into a big event that was nothing more than the school district and me as superintendent executing normal, everyday duties based on what was considered best for the district,” Settle’s said in his statement.


“I am not the only superintendent in this area or the state to have a GaPSC complaint filed against him/her, but our school district is the only one I can recall in recent years that had to endure such irresponsible news coverage without due process being fulfilled,"

“In my tenure with Worth County Schools and for that matter, nearly 30 years of service in education, my reputation of being one of integrity, transparency, and directness in working with people remains true and intact,” Settle’s statement continues.


“I look forward each day to working with some extremely talented persons. I look forward to continuing our mission of making Worth County Schools the best school district in Georgia,"

“Even more, I look forward to news outlets covering all the positive and great things going on in Worth County Schools on a daily basis, all year long,” Settle concluded.

Below is a copy of the statement Settle released:

