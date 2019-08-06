Vehicle crashes into electric pole in Sylvester, sends 11 to hospital, knocks out power

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people are recovering after a car wreck in Sylvester almost took out an electric pole Monday.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe and Willingham streets.
Sylvester police said a prison van carrying nine inmates was traveling on Monroe when another vehicle was traveling east on Willingham and failed to yield.
The van struck an electric pole, knocking out power to several homes.
“The nine inmates and the guard went to the hospital and the driver of the other vehicle went to the hospita,l which the most serious with a broke arm. Most of it was cuts and scrapes,” said Lieutenant Doug Brooks with the Sylvester police Department.
Brooks said power has been restored to most of that area.
