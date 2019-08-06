Valdosta fire displaces 3, dog rescued

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block E. Cranford Avenue.
The call came in at 10 a.m.
The first fire units arrived within four minutes.
Once on scene, firefighters found smoke and flames coming out the residence, according to city officials.
Officials said the fire, located in a bedroom, was quickly extinguished by crews on scene.
The fire was caused by an overloaded power supply.
Three people were displaced as a result of the fire and there were no reported injuries.
Firefighters were able to rescue one dog and administer oxygen on scene.
City officials said another dog and two cats succumbed to smoke exposure and were not successfully resuscitated.
