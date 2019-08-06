Tift Co. students back in class

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Class is back in session in Tift County.
Students at J.T. Reddick Elementary were anxious to return to their studies after what some said was a long summer.
“Looking forward to a better year every year, making good grades, have fun, trying to get high honor roll, making new friends,” said fifth graders Mea Murray and Jeremiah Hillmon.
School leaders said that their number one goal for the year is to make sure all kids are reading on grade level by third grade.
In lieu of the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, J.T. Reddick Elementary School Principal Willie Dean said safety is also at the top of the school’s priority list this year.
“No one can get down the hall unless they have a name badge to swipe in. Our gates are locked, they have to be unlocked for people to get in. So, parents need to understand that all their students are safe once they enter this campus,” said Dean.
Overall, Dean said that the first day back was smooth and he looks forward to the rest of the year.
