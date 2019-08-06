Suspect sought in Thomas Co. home invasion

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for a suspect in a Sunday night home invasion.
The warrants are for Quindarius Demarion Mitchell in connection to the incident that happened around 11 p.m. on Sanford Road.
The warrants are for armed robbery, aggravated assault, home invasion, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Mitchell and another suspect got into the house through an unlocked door, according to the sheriff’s office.
The two forced all those inside on the floor and demanded money. The suspects followed a victim outside to get money from his vehicle.
A scuffle happened inside the home when one of the victims recognized Mitchell, the sheriff’s office said.
Both men fled the scene, and Mitchell fired a shot while fleeing, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.