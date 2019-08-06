Suspect named in Americus viral video case

AMERICUS , Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department has not filed any charges against a woman seen in a viral video posted on Facebook, as their investigation continues.
A Facebook video, where a woman stated she has HIV and named several people she had unprotected sex with.
Major Herman Lamar with the Americus Police Department said one of those named in the video has filed a harassing communications complaint.
“Communications or complaint, derogatory information about you, untrue information about you, those things of that nature,” said Lamar.
The complaint is against a Brandi Yakeima Lasiter.
"One of the individuals named in the video contacted the Americus Police Department and filed a harassing communications complaint. This case is under investigation and we have no further information at this time,” explained Lamar.
We are not airing the video to protect the identities of those named in the video.
WALB′s Bobby Poitevint has spoken with the victim who filed the complaint. He said he will comment on the case at a later time.
We are not releasing his name because he is potentially a victim of a crime.
Pamela Kirkland with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s West Central District said she is not aware of any cases where someone intentionally transmitted the virus in the area. She said she hopes people know their status and communicates it with their partners.
According to Georgia Department of Public Heath documents, there were 2,698 people diagnosed with HIV in 2017. Those are the most recent statistics.
Georgia law uses a reckless conduct code to criminalize not letting your partner know your HIV status.
Georgia Code 16-5-60 outlines five situations where a person can be charged for not disclosing their status.
In addition to not telling your partner, if you know your status, you can be punished for donating blood or other bodily fluids.
Choosing not to disclose can also add the charge to prostitution and sodomy cases.
The code also punishes those who allow another to use a hypodermic needle or syringe they previously used.
All are considered felonies.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.