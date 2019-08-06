Sumter Co. students head back to class

AMERICUS , Ga. (WALB) - Backpacks and classrooms were filled Monday in Sumter County.
Some students said they were excited to head back to class. They said it gives them a chance to regroup with friends and continue their education.
“I’m excited about the first day of school and the school year, overall, is learning new stuff, the football season and my friends,” said ninth grader Demarrion Jones.
“Because, learning new things, getting my work and I get to meet my friends again,” said Kadarrius King, another ninth grader.
Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates said he is also excited for more than one reason.
“We’re getting ready to start building a new high school any day now, so we’re going to start breaking ground and erecting a new high school," said Choates.
Choates said it will take around a year and a half before the new school is open. He said the first group of students will enter the classrooms in 2021
Superintendent Choates said there are seven schools in the district, which includes a charter school.
