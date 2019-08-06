Nighthawks announce new baseball head coach

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Nighthawks baseball team found their first Sun conference title this past season.
Now, their new head coach is hoping to lead them back to the national tournament.
The Nighthawks announced that Tom Fleenor, would lead the way for their baseball team this season.
In 2013, he led the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears to their best seasons.
And found the most wins in 5 years, then any other coach in school history.
Athletic Director Mike Lee said he was a perfect fit.
“He’s got a proven track record," said Lee. “Not only on the field but in the classroom and in the community and it really fit with our values and our mission for the university and we’re really pleased to get him here.”
“He’s high energy and I was looking for that,” said Lee. "We’ve got young people and they want to get after it and that’s what we’re after in a coach.”
The Nighthawks will take the field in the first week of January.
