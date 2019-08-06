More entering autos in Sylvester than days in July

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - According to Sylvester police, in July, there has been more entering auto’s than there are days in the month.
Arrests have been made in these cases.
Police said two of the men in custody are charged with more than 30 cases of entering auto.
“In this case, everyone of the vehicles was unlocked, no break-ins in the vehicles, every one of them was unlocked. The only thing taken was money, cell phones, change, but no big ticket items,” said Lt. Doug Brooks.
Three of the men arrested were also charged with motor vehicle thefts and criminal trespassing.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.