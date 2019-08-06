Lowndes Schools report social media threat

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A school threat is under investigation, according to Lowndes County Schools officials.
Officials said the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office contacted them about a threat against Lowndes Middle School made by a juvenile on social media.
Officials said a search of the suspect’s home did not turn up any items that could be used to cause injury or harm.
The school system is set to return to class on Wednesday.
School officials said even though the juvenile is not enrolled in Lowndes County Schools, they will have an increased law enforcement presence.
