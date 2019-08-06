Keeping kids safe on the road as they go back to school

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of schools are back in full-swing for 2019 school year.
With thousands of students arriving and leaving school at the same time, the Thomasville Police Department (TPD) said traffic laws will be enforced.
“It harms our children if you’re speeding through school zones, that’s why we have a zero tolerance approach with that,” said TPD Major Wade Glover.
To help guide traffic this week, Glover said there’ll be a heighten police presence near the city schools.
“Our biggest goal is to keep our kids and our staff and our teachers and everybody that’s involved with our school system as safe as possible,” said Glover.
Glover said that’s why each school has a resource officer and crossing guards to ensure everyone is safe before, during and after school.
When you’re waiting to cross the street, before or after school, Tessy Hunt, who is a crossing guard for Jerger School, said not to stand on the edge of the sidewalk or inch onto the road. She said wait until she says it’s safe to cross.
“You need to be mindful. We need people to slow down, be patient and understand it’s a process,” said Glover.
Glover said to keep traffic at a minimum and lower the risk of injury, he asks that drivers look for alternate routes.
“If you don’t necessarily have to travel that route, maybe you can go around to decrease the amount of traffic that flows through there,” said Glover.
Glover said traffic at each school is different and it takes a little over a week for everyone to get adjusted to the system.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.