Rain chances ease the next couple days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon become isolated the rest of the week. Highs near 90 Today heat to the mid 90s by the end of the week. Heat index values below 100 Today rise near it Tomorrow and soar toward 105 late in the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return this weekend in the afternoon but temps will not cool off much and heat index values will range 100-105.