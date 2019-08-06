Dougherty Co. Commission approves to put Sunday alcohol sales on Nov. ballot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Dougherty County commissioner is speaking out after Sunday alcohol sales were approve to be on the November ballot. But you will still have the chance to vote yes or no on the issue for yourself.
Dougherty County commissioners have voted and Sunday alcohol sales will be put on the ballot in November, but one commissioner said the county doesn’t need the money from these sales.
There will be to parts of the ballot option to vote on. The first, is whether to allow package stores to sell malt, wine and distilled spirits on Sunday. The second, is the allowance of Sunday sales at restaurants beginning at 11 a.m.
The restaurant has to have at least 50 percent of its gross business for food services.
If it passes, 32 business and restaurants in the county limits will be able to sell alcohol on Sundays.
Commissioner Victor Edwards said the county could find ways to bring in revenue without selling alcohol on Sundays.
“I just think we can be successful without having Sunday liquor sales. I just kinda poll different people in the community, and I guess the thought came to my mind, capitalism versus morality,” said Edwards.
Nobody from the community spoke out against putting the issue on a ballot at Monday’s commission meeting.
Commissioner Edwards was the only one to vote no to putting Sunday alcohol Sales on the ballot.
Commissioner Anthony Jones is working to bring a representative from D.C. to help revitalize the county.
Jones was at the National Association of Counties conference where he learned about Opportunity Zones, which are communities that may be economically distressed and could be eligible for preferential tax treatments.
Jones said Dougherty County seems to qualify.
A representative with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Larry Jackson, wants to visit to see where they can make economic improvements.
“I think there are several pockets in our community that are distressed. South Albany is in distress, East Albany is in distress. And there may be some other areas that are in distress,” said Jones.
The visit would be sometime in September or October.
Dougherty County leaders can officially start the FEMA reimbursement process for money spent after Hurricane Michael.
The Dougherty County Commission approved the final payment to Ceres for its debris collection services after the hurricane came through.
The final payment is around $166,000.
Overall, the county has paid a little more than $3 million for debris removal after the hurricane back in October.
Now that this is the final payment to Ceres, county leaders can submit the need paperwork, starting the FEMA and GEMA reimbursement process.
“We’re very excited about that because we’ve expended quite a bit of money unexpectedly as a result of the hurricane. And so now this will put us in a position to start recovering our federal and state cost share,” said County Adminstrator Mike McCoy.
The final payment and the $3 million total payment, is solely for debris removal.
While it could still take months to get the full reimbursement, the county is one step closer to seeing that money.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.