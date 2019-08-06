Dawson city manager: ‘We will continue to move forward’

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Monday was Dawson City Manager James Woods’ first day back in the office.
This comes after the Dawson council voted to have him move from his interim position into the official role as city manager.
Earlier this year, the council voted not to renew his contract.
On Monday, Woods said he’s looking forward to continuing his progress in the city, but first he’s applying for grants to help with the needs of the residents.
“We’ll be looking at trying to work on our water leaks, and potentially doing some water lines, with a community development block grant, and we are going to be just generally assessing things,” said Woods.
Woods said they are going to focus on new things they can move forward on, including street repaving, garbage pickup, and improving utility services.
