Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office employees receive special gift

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Employees at Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received a special gift.
Point 27, an Atlanta based non-profit, sent them “Thin Blue Line Dog” tags.
On the back is a copy of Matthew 5:9.
It reads: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”
The sheriff’s office said Point 27′s mission is critical.
They aim to strengthen and encourage members of the armed forces, first responders, veterans and their family members with God’s word.
