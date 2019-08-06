Albany baby who contracted flesh-eating infection needs your help

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A family of an Albany baby who contracted a flesh-eating infection needs your help.
Carlye Cheeks, who is only a year old, will be starting physical therapy back up in two weeks.
Carlye’s parents said she’s been recovering well and doing great, but help is still needed.
They’re calling for support and donations to help with the baby’s upcoming medical expenses.
Carlye contracted a rare infection called group A streptococcus and it created necrotizing fasciitis and almost took her life just nine months ago.
The flesh-eating bacteria began eating away at the tissues and muscles in her right leg and foot.
After 13 surgeries, Carlye still struggles with walking correctly. Her mother, Elisia Cheeks said they will have to continue going to Macon for physical therapy treatments twice a week.
“It’s very hard just to think back on when it first happened to now. It’s still hard but I’m thankful for the help I got and if anybody want to, you’re welcome to help with anything,” said Elisia.
Caryle will undergo another big surgery next year. Doctors will remove donated skin from her wounds so that new skin can grow.
She is set to see a doctor in January to determine an exact date for the surgery.
To donate to the family, you can reach out to Elisia by phone at (229) 376-9734.
