‘We must stand together in solidarity and remain courageous and vigilant’: Albany Police, community responds to Ohio and Texas shootings

‘We must stand together in solidarity and remain courageous and vigilant’: Albany Police, community responds to Ohio and Texas shootings
By Bobby Poitevint | August 5, 2019 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 10:52 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department and community members are responding to recent shootings across the nation.

On their Facebook page, APD wrote "communities are asking why are these tragedies continuing to occur in our country? The reality is we may never know, but we must stand together in solidarity and remain courageous and vigilant.”

The Albany Police Department is deeply saddened by the two mass shootings that claimed 29 lives in 13 hours in El Paso...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Sunday, August 4, 2019

Some residents said they are doing their part to stay alert.

Pamela Johnson, a Tifton resident, said she keeps her eyes peeled when she’s in public settings.

Pamela Johnson
Pamela Johnson

“Just have to pay attention to your surroundings," Johnson said. "Just walking around just looking, just looking more suspicious than normal.”

Johnson said she didn’t have to be this observant 10 years ago.

She partially attributes the rise in shootings to a rise crime rates and cost of living.

The Dayton and El Paso shootings:

[ Police: Ohio gunman who killed 9 was stopped in 30 seconds ]

[ Investigation ongoing into Texas shooting that left 20 dead ]

[ Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby ]

[ US Attorney treating El Paso mass shooting that killed 20 as domestic terrorism ]

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.