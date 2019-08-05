‘We must stand together in solidarity and remain courageous and vigilant’: Albany Police, community responds to Ohio and Texas shootings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department and community members are responding to recent shootings across the nation.
On their Facebook page, APD wrote "communities are asking why are these tragedies continuing to occur in our country? The reality is we may never know, but we must stand together in solidarity and remain courageous and vigilant.”
Some residents said they are doing their part to stay alert.
Pamela Johnson, a Tifton resident, said she keeps her eyes peeled when she’s in public settings.
“Just have to pay attention to your surroundings," Johnson said. "Just walking around just looking, just looking more suspicious than normal.”
Johnson said she didn’t have to be this observant 10 years ago.
She partially attributes the rise in shootings to a rise crime rates and cost of living.
