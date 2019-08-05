VSU to spend $26 million on scholarships

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University is planning to use about a third of its record breaking $62 million in donations and pledges on student scholarships.
Over the past five years, the university has been raising money through their “Invest. Ignite. and Inspire.” campaign.
Back in June 2014, the fundraising campaign started with a goal of raising $43 million.
School officials said the entirety of those funds raised will go to faculty support, athletics and more.
John Crawford, with the VSU Foundation, said the vast majority will go to student enrichment by way of scholarships.
“That makes Valdosta State more affordable," Crawford said. “It allows us to attract the best and brightest students. It allows us to make sure that our students who are progressing successfully through their academic program at VSU, that they have some money at the end to retain and graduate.”
Crawford said that years back, they offered about a half a million in scholarships.
The university anticipates offering more than a million dollars in student support.
Crawford said because of the amazing support of their donors, they have no plans in slowing down their philanthropic efforts.
