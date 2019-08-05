VPD gives warning about car break-ins

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) wants to warn citizens to protect themselves against people breaking into cars.
Lt. Scottie Johns, VPD spokesperson, said that these cases tend become more frequent during the summer months.
Johns said this year is no different and entering auto cases are on the rise.
Johns advises people to take a few simple steps to protect themselves.
The biggest tip they can give is to make sure you lock your doors.
“I would 99 percent of the time, that will keep people from going in your vehicle. If you check your hand and the door is locked, they tend to just go on to the next vehicle or down the road," said Johns.
Johns said that keeping your doors locked could also save you from having people to steal vehicle itself.
Police also suggest making sure that you remove any valuables or items that hold valuables, like purses and backpacks, from your car.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.