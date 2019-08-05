Valdosta woman charged with cruelty to children

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother was charged after her living situation was found to be unsuitable for her children, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Ebony Campbell, 35, was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail for a number of charges, including cruelty to children.
On Sunday, Valdosta Police responded to the 500 block of South Fry Street after a resident noticed a young juvenile sleeping on a bench.
The child told police she had been on the bench all day and had not eaten, according to VPD.
Officers went to the child’s residence and found other juveniles with no parental supervision.
Campbell later arrived to the scene.
Police said she could not account for how long she was gone or where she had been.
Officers searched the residence.
During their check, officers found marijuana and several pills, which police said the children could have access to.
“Officers’ investigation revealed the living situation was not suitable for the children and the Department of Family and Children Services responded to the location and made sure the children were placed in a safe environment,” VPD officials said in a press release.
Campbell was charged with the following:
- Four counts of first degree cruelty to children
- Possession of a schedule IV narcotic
- Three counts of reckless conduct
- Possession of marijuana
“This is an example of the devastation drugs can cause," Lt. Scottie Johns said. “They not only destroy the parent’s life they also destroy the children’s lives. I am so grateful to the citizen who noticed this young child and caused this situation to be brought to light.”
WALB has reached out for a copy of Campbell’s mugshot.
