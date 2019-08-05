Valdosta man arrested for firing gun near roadway

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested after someone reported that he was firing a gun near the road in the 400 block of Northside Drive Sunday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Police said VPD and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the area around 10:30 a.m. to find Edward Layton, 54, walking down Northside Drive.
Officers told Layton to stop, but refused and told them “that he wanted the officers to hurt him,” a press release from VPD said.
Police continued talking to Layton and he eventually did as they asked, VPD said.
Layton was taken into custody and police found he was carrying a handgun on him, the release stated.
During VPD’s investigation, officers found several witnesses who said they saw Layton firing rounds while yelling and cursing, police reported.
Layton was arrested and book in the Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Three counts of simple assault
- Reckless conduct
- Discharging a firearm next to a public roadway
- Discharging a firearm while intoxicated
- Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit
“This incident could have turned tragic in many ways. We are extremely proud of our officers using their training and skills to be able to deescalate this situation without anyone being injured” said Lt. Scottie Johns with VPD.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.