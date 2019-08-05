Thomas Co. students start 2019-20 school year

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, thousands of Thomas County students went back in the classroom for the start of the 2019-20 school year.
But, before they can sit at their desks or on the floor, they need to get ready.
That’s no small task for this family of six.
“It’s pretty chaotic because we have four kids, four schools to drop off at," Kacey Morales, a mom of four, said. “So, the first day is usually an early morning.”
Morales said everyone is up and getting ready just after 6 a.m.
She said training for these early mornings start days prior.
“We usually transition their sleep schedule a few days before. We’ll make them start getting in bed a little earlier every (night) just so they’re ready for that early morning,” said Morales.
For the Morales family, it takes everyone pitching in so they can get out the door on time — especially, on the first day of school.
An hour later, they pile into the car and head to school.
“It’s a little sad but exciting having a kindergartener and a high schooler,” said Morales.
On Monday, the youngest of the Morales family made her way to her first day of school, with mom and dad close by.
“Kindergarten is a big deal for a 5-year-old and high school is a big deal for a 14-year-old. So I’m just really hoping that they really kind of just that they get through it smoothly and comfortably," said Morales.
With day one officially in the books, thousands of students have settled into their new classes eager for the year ahead.
Thomas County deputies ask that you pay extra attention to your surroundings as your drive through school zones.
