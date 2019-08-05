2 more to head to trial in Travion Jones case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two more people will stand trial for a 2017 death on Tuesday.
It’s for the death of Travion Jones at the Sandtrap 5.0 nightclub.
Tremain McKnight and Samuel Jenkins Jr., both from Pelham, will stand trial.
This comes after five other men were previously on trial for their alleged participation in Jones’ death.
Prosecutors said McKnight and Jenkins will face the same charges as the five men who stood trial before.
Those charges are felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act charges.
Prosecutors said Jenkins also faces a possession of a firearm by convicted felon charge.
McKnight and Jenkins will go through the same process as Dominique Davis, DaQuan Moore, James Byrd, Derrick Jenkins, and Stacy Frazier.
Jones’ family said they’re just ready for this all to be over with.
Another man awaiting trial, but prosecutors said he’s still on the run.
Darius Wheeler was indicted in 2018 and there’s a bench warrant for his arrest.
Officials said once Wheeler is arrested, this case could go to trial for a third time.
Jury selection will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.