Hotter and not as wet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather wet start to the new work week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into early evening. Few changes this first week of August. Rain chances hold but ease through the week as slightly drier air filters into the region. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms likely but not widespread.
Otherwise summer heat and humidity takes over again. Hot and humid with highs low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s. For the weekend rain chances ramp up giving us a better chance of cooling off.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.