GBI investigating Coffee Co. shooting

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.
Around 7:50 p.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Poplar Street.
When officers arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been wrecked nearby, according to the GBI.
Officers then responded to a nearby convenience store.
Michael Jerome Williams, 21, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center.
The GBI said in the investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 289-4103.
