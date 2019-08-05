GA Supreme Court upholds SWGA murder convictions

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld murder convictions and life sentences for a number of Southwest Georgia cases, according to an opinion released Monday.
The court has upheld the life sentence for Terry Joe Cain.
Cain was sentenced in the shooting death of Matthew Mobley and the assault of Gregory Johnson, according to the court.
Cain filed an appeal that “the trial court erred in denying his motion for directed verdict, finding that his pretrial statement to law enforcement was voluntarily given, and denying his motion for mistrial,” according to the court.
The court said the trial court did err in Cain’s sentencing for the aggravated assault charge as “that crime merged into the malice murder conviction for sentencing purposes.”
“Therefore, the high court is remanding the case for the trial court to vacate the aggravated assault conviction and the sentence that Cain received for assaulting Johnson,” the court said.
The court has upheld the conviction of Ruby Anne Evans.
Evans was found guilty of conspiring with her son to murder her daughter-in-law, according to the court.
Evans filed an appeal and said the “evidence was insufficient to support her convictions and that she was denied the effective assistance of trial counsel,” according to the court.
The court also upheld the conviction of Dennis Welch.
In October 2012, Welch was found guilty of malice murder and other charges in connection to the death of Jaime Wright.
Welch appealed the trial court “erred by failing to give a jury instruction on involuntary manslaughter and that the evidence was insufficient to support his conviction for malice murder," according to the court.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.