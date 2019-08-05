Community plans to voice opinions about Brooks Co. solar facility

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - People in Brooks County are voicing their opinions on the possibility of a second solar energy center coming to their community.
Signs have been posted across the area, that read “no solar special exception.”
Brooks County Commissioners are expected to vote on a planning and zoning exception, which would allow construction and operation of a 1700 acre solar energy facility.
Edwin Pope owns property off Barwick Road, near the current facility under construction.
Pope said he thinks an additional facility would be too much, too soon, and inconsiderate of those who own property close by.
“When people talk about sacrifice, sometimes we have to make sacrifices. They ought to be volunteering to make the sacrifice, by picking someone else that they intend to sacrifice," said Pope.
Pope, among others, has voiced his concern about the project affecting land values and the wildlife.
WALB previously reported that the Brooks County Development Authority Director was in favor of the project because of financial benefit.
Pope said the potential economic benefit just may not be worth the risk to the community.
The current Quitman Solar Energy Center is expected to be done in December.
